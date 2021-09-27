SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Traffic is backed up Monday evening at the Springfield lake bridge on I-55, troopers said.
This is due to a road construction project at mile post 89, just south of Toronto Road. Traffic is backed up on I-55 southbound to about mile post 92 (I-55/72 split).
Drivers should take an alternate route if possible to avoid delays. If they must travel through the area, drivers should go cautiously and expect a sudden stop in traffic.
