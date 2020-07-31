CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An enclosed trailer loaded with thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment was stolen from the Middle Fork Forest Preserve in rural Penfield.
The theft happened sometime between Sunday, July 19 at 4 p.m. and Monday, July 20 at 6:23 a.m.
The enclosed trailer was described as white with large DUCE Construction decals on the sides. It had a sheet metal patch on the nose of the trailer.
The Illinois license plate is a trailer plate, 10000414TB.
The value of the trailer is estimated to be around $6,000. The tools and construction materials inside the trailer were valued at over $15,000.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.
