CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Fighting Illini senior Trent Frazier is now the third player on the team to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft.
Frazier joins Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili as 2021 draft entrants. He is the second to confirm he plans to hire an agent, joining Dosunmu in that regard. Bezhanishvili made no mention of an agent in his announcement.
In the 2021-21, season, Frazier ranked third on the team in scoring with an average of 10.2 points per game. He made the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
Frazier ended his career 19th on the all-time Illini men's basketball scoring list with 1,411 points.
In a tweet, Frazier thanked God and the Head Coach Brad Underwood's staff. He also sent a message to his teammates and fans.
"To my teammates, my brothers, and all of Illini Nation, I want to say thank you for being part of this special journey," Frazier said. "We have created memories that will last forever."
Thank you, Illini Nation.— Trent (@_Trentfrazier1) April 9, 2021
#1 Out 🙏🏾‼️ pic.twitter.com/vn0e3f8B0T
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.