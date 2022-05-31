DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash in Douglas County, state police said.
Troopers said the crash occurred at about 10:19 p.m. Monday. It happened on Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 213.5.
Authorities said a 2014 Ford Escape was on I-57 southbound when it left the road on the left-hand side and went into the center median. It rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver and passenger.
The driver, 30-year-old Craig L. Simon II of Herrin, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Douglas County coroner. Troopers said 36-year-old Jackie L. Henson, also of Herrin, suffered serious injuries and went to a hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.