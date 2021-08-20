CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who authorities said fled from a Champaign County traffic stop has been arrested by state police.
Troopers said a traffic stop was attempted at about 4:46 p.m. Thursday on I-57 southbound (mile post 246). The vehicle sped away from the trooper, a press release said, and troopers were able to locate it in the area of the registered owner's address in Urbana.
Authorities said the driver, identified as 19-year-old Divontae J. Bailey, fled on foot and was arrested after a short chase. They said the vehicle passenger also fled on foot while carrying two backpacks containing a gun and illegal drugs. Troopers said he disposed of those items during the chase, and while troopers could not locate him, they recovered the handgun and drugs.
Bailey went to the Champaign County Jail and had bond set at $5,000 with 10 percent to apply. He is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.
A second case mentioned in the same release happened earlier, at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-57 northbound (mile post 244) in Champaign County. Troopers said 31-year-old Jermaine C. Bunch of Rantoul was the driver of a vehicle involved in a traffic stop at this location, while the passenger was 29-year-old Dantaevious D. Washington of Rantoul.
Both men were detained after authorities said "items of a criminal nature" were seen in plain sight in the vehicle. A handgun and illegal drugs were seized, troopers said.
Bunch is charged with unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture/delivery of cannabis (more than 10 but less than 30 grams). Washington is charged with unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and attempt to manufacture/deliver cannabis (more than 10 but less than 30 grams).
Both suspects were transported to the Champaign County Jail. Bond for Bunch is set at $250,000 with 10 percent to apply, while Washington's bond is set at $150,000 with 10 percent to apply.
