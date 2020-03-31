CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver and passenger were ejected from a motorcycle in a Champaign County crash, state troopers said.
Illinois State Police said it happened at 7:08 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 150 and County Road 125E, when a 2006 Harley Davidson and a second motorcycle were moving westbound. They said the motorcycles were starting to pass a 2013 Kia Sedan in the intersection when the crash occurred.
The Kia driver was initiating a left turn onto County Road 125E when the first motorcycle passed it. Troopers said the Harley Davidson rider then hit the Kia when they also tried to pass, causing that person and a passenger to be ejected from the bike.
The people on the Harley Davidson included 33-year-old Bloomington man Ryan Holt and 30-year-old Mansfield woman Jacklyn Sampos. Both people went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said they cited Holt for failing to slow down to avoid a crash, improper passing at an intersection and violation of a driver's license classification.