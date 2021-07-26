CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND)- Two Chatham police officers worked together to keep a man alive.
According to the Chatham Police Department, on July 21, at approximately 8:01 p.m., Officer Roger Smith and Sergeant Mark Poani responded to the 700 block of Deerfield Road for a report of a 50-year-old man who was down at the residence, unconscious and not breathing.
Upon arrival, Officer Smith and Sergeant Poani began to give CPR and used the AED to administer an electric shock on the patient when one was recommended.
They continued CPR until Chatham Fire/EMS arrived on the scene and began administering advanced life-saving measures.
The male subject eventually regained a pulse and began breathing on his own.
This marks the second CPR save by Officer Smith within the past two months.
