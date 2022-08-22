MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night.
The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois.
Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
One occupant was rushed to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The second occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Alexander Fire Department, Jacksonville Fire Department and Lifestar Ambulance provided assistance.
The accident is being investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.
The names of the deceased are being held pending the notification of the next of kin.
