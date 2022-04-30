SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - UIS and Faculty Union announced they reached a tentative agreement on a contract.
On Saturday afternoon in a joint statement, University of Illinois Springfield Administration and the UIS United Faculty announced they reached a tentative agreement of a four-year contract (Aug. 16, 2021 - Aug. 15, 2025) for the UIS United Faculty collective bargaining unit, representing 134 tenure and tenure-track faculty.
UIS said in the coming days/weeks, the parties will go through their respective processes to approve the terms of the agreement.
"We look forward to continuing to work together to fulfill our university’s mission to provide a uniquely student-centered educational experience both in and out of the classroom through active learning, meaningful research and impactful civic engagement that prepares graduates to contribute fully to society.”
