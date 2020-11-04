(WAND)- Unfinished construction on I-74 is causing a delay in traffic and rerouting until 10 am Wednesday, Nov. 4.
ISP reports all I-74 East traffic will be diverted to I-57 North at that interchange, and all I-74 West traffic is down to one lane near the Mattis Avenue overpass.
Travelers in the area should expect long backups and sudden stops. Taking alternate routes is highly encouraged.
