URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A golf course and restaurant in Urbana are set to close at the end of January.
The Atkins Group has announced Stone Creek Golf Club and Attie’s Bar and Grill will closing in the coming weeks. The last day of Attie’s will be Jan. 17, while the Stone Creek Golf Club and Pro Shop will have their final day of business on Jan. 31.
A statement from ownership said efforts to make the golf course financially viable as a business came up short.
“The golf course is suffering the same effects of other golf courses nationally, including the waning demand for golf, the escalating operating costs, and essential capital improvements that are necessary to provide a level of golf experience that is consistent with the quality of its surrounding community within Stone Creek,” the statement explained.
The Atkins Group said a long range plan for the area will have a focus on “environmentally-conscious conservation” to keep up the aesthetic beauty and integrity of the property.
“As part of the planning efforts, we have commissioned an architectural and land planning firm to provide us with creative planning alternatives and responsible solutions as we seek to maintain and increase the high quality, integrity and value of existing homes and remaining land within the Stone Creek community,” Atkins Group officials said. “The Atkins Group has a vested interest in making this a positive outcome for all constituents as we are still the majority owner of the remaining vacant land within the community.
Residents of each subdivision will have the opportunity to preview the proposed land plan and design sketches as we want this to be a collaborative effort with the community's feedback as an important part of this process. We are excited to provide the master land plan information to the community, including design features, in Spring 2020.”
All paid season golf passes can be refunded by calling the Pro Shop at (217)367-3000.
Click here for more information.