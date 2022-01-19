URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man who allegedly transported and possessed child pornography in 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury.
The suspect, 47-year-old John Schreyer, is accused of transporting visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on June 14, 2021. An indictment against him said he also possessed child pornography on Dec. 16, 2021.
An affidavit claimed Schreyer used an Internet-based peer-to-peer network to traffic videos that showed prepubescent children taking part in sex acts with adult men.
Schreyer's arrest happened on Dec. 16, 2021 in Urbana. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long on Dec. 21 for a detention hearing, where the judge ordered he be detained.
Since his arrest, Schreyer has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Should he be convicted, the transportation of child pornography charge against Schreyer carries a statutory penalty of at least five years to a maximum of 20 years in prison. The possession charge can mean up to 10 years behind bars.
The investigation in this case included the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Springfield Office and the Urbana Police Department. The government has been represented in prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson.
