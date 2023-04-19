CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): Urbana Native Meg Zucker releases book 'Born Extraordinary' to empower children with differences and disabilities.
We first told you about Meg Zucker in 2021, she was born with one finger on each hand, shortened forearms, and one toe on each misshapen foot,
caused by a genetic condition called ectrodactyly. She
would eventually pass this conditionon to her two sons,
and, along with her husband, raise them and their adopted
daughter, who has her own invisible differences
would eventually pass this conditionon to her two sons,
and, along with her husband, raise them and their adopted
daughter, who has her own invisible differences
In "Born Extraordinary," Zucker shows parents how best to empower their children to confront others’ assumptions, grow in confidence, and
encourage dialogue—rather than silence, fear, and
shame—around difference.
shame—around difference.
Discussed more thoroughly in the book, the journey to
empower each other’s differences was sparked when her
son Ethan experienced bullying, a pivotal period that
prompted Zucker to establish her nonprofit Don’t Hide It,
Flaunt It.
"Born Extraordinary" helps parents of children with differences and disabilities to relinquish their instinctive anxieties, embrace their new normal, and ultimately find joy in watching their children thrive .Zuckergives parents the tools to meet their children’s emotional needs while supporting the whole family unit.
She tells WAND News this book is not only meant to help kids, but help parents first. "I really hope that they embrace the first chapter which is called embracing the new normal and really do a check in about themselves. " She says. "You know, before they rush to focus on kids and empowering their kids, have they gained the mental, truly the mental strength in terms of not only embracing what's happened but also seeing it as a gift."
Zucker says about 30 other parents of kids with disabilities contributed to the book. "Born Extraordinary" is endorsed by the Library Journal as an essential read for all parents, not just those with disabilities. "There are so many lessons in there to help and support parents who just want to raise empathetic children." She mentions, "It'll give them specific insights, in tunes of when their child encounters a kid that's different or disables and exactly how to navigate that and in anticipation of that."
For more on Zucker and her book, visit her website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.