DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- In celebration of Memorial Day, the VFW Post 99 is hosting a celebration of remembrance.
Anyone and everyone are welcome to join the VFW Post 99 for an afternoon of free food, karaoke, and awareness.
The event begins at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 31, at the VFW Post 99 located at 3920 MLK, in Decatur.
Free food will be served until 3 p.m., with karaoke to follow.
The event will also feature Mister Softee ice cream, military vehicles on site for kids to check out, and a wide variety of items to auction off to help support veterans.
