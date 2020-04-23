WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Warrensburg-Latham schools have named a new superintendent.
Cheryl Warner will be the new leader of Warrensburg-Latham CUSD #11 after the district board of education approved her appointment Wednesday. She will start in the role on July 1, 2020.
Warner's background includes 24 years as an educator. She is currently high school principal for Mt. Zion CUSD #3.
Warner has also been principal at McGaughey Elementary School in Mt. Zion, special ed administrator for Macon Piatt Special Education District, assistant professor at Eastern Illinois University and special education teacher at Mattoon High School.
“I am extremely honored to be joining the Warrensburg-Latham School district and community,” Warner said. “I was impressed with the warm welcome I received throughout the superintendent search process, and the stories shared with me about the dedication of the community to the district warmed my heart.
I am excited to be able to support the talents and expertise of the board of education, administration, teachers, support staff, students and families. I take pride in building collaborative relationships that result in progress and achievement for all students, and I am eager to be a part of #WLCardPride!”
There will be a meet-and-greet involving Warner after social distancing guidelines are relaxed. An exact date and time for this event have not been announced.