SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018. Tony and Ann Libri closed on the former college campus in November of this year.
Several buildings on the northern end of the campus were sold to private owners but the Libris plan to renovate several buildings on the southern end of the campus. These include former housing units, a music conservatory, a chapel, and a school building.
The Libris want to make sure the campus becomes a tourist destination, while also serving the community.
"We love architecture and you're not going to find buildings like this too often anymore," said Tony Libri. "I'm getting up there in age, and I'm used to seeing these things, but they're going away every day. People are tearing down these old structures and that's a crime."
Many buildings on the southern end of the campus precede Abraham Lincoln's presidency. Libri thinks the campus deserve more recognition.
"The nuns started this whole area as an educational project and that's what we're going to bring back," said Libri. "Everything here is going to be education oriented and still fun. In the conservatory we're going to introduce some of our most needy children in the area to the arts, specifically music and things like that."
The former music conservatory is the first building the Libris hope to open. They are planning to start booking reservations in summer of 2023.
The campus will also host an artisan area, where local artists can have studio space, as well as sell their artwork. Libri hopes these artists take inspiration from the many handmade creations throughout the campus.
The Libris purchased the campus through their non-profit Preservation Inc. They are looking for community volunteers to assist with landscaping and building work. Anyone hoping to volunteer can contact Tony at (217) 836-7669.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.