(WAND) - The White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after Trump diagnosis.
In a statement, McEnany says she tested positive Monday morning. She says she has been testing herself since Thursday and had tested negative until Monday.
McEnany says no reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.
McEnany has started the quarantine process and says she will continue working remotely.
