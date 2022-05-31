CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Clerk & Recorder's Office has chosen winners for the "I Voted Sticker Contest." 

The winners include: 

9th-12th Grade Category                 Robin F. 

18-25 Year Old                                  Alaina Peterson 

26-54 Year Old                                  Adam Majerczak 

55 and Up                                         Krista Sunderland 

The Clerk’s office decided to use submissions by Annie A. and Abigail D. as designs to use for the future voters of Champaign County, and they will receive Honorable Mention certificates. 

“This contest was a lot of fun for the office and for the judges to decide. We had wonderful and creative designs that represent the best of democracy in Champaign County. I want to thank the judges for their time and deciding the winners. The goal of this contest was to engage the people of Champaign County in the electoral process,” said County Clerk Aaron Ammons.  

The following people were judges for the contest: 

Tori Exum, Deputy Director of Human Resources (University of Illinois); Charles Smith, Mayor of Rantoul; St. Joseph Village President, Tami Fruhling-Voges; State Representative, Carol Ammons; Christopher Fuller, Urbana Alder Woman, Chaundra Bishop; State Senator, Scott Bennet; Champaign Councilwoman, Alicia Beck; and Champaign County Board Chair, Kyle Patterson.  

All winners will be formally announced by County Clerk & Recorder Aaron Ammons at the Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Committee of the Whole County Board meeting at 6:30PM at the Brookens Admin Center, 1776 E Washington St. Urbana, IL 61802.

The winning designs will be printed and used for both the 2022 Primary and General Elections in Champaign County. 

