CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Clerk & Recorder's Office has chosen winners for the "I Voted Sticker Contest."
The winners include:
9th-12th Grade Category Robin F.
18-25 Year Old Alaina Peterson
26-54 Year Old Adam Majerczak
55 and Up Krista Sunderland
The Clerk’s office decided to use submissions by Annie A. and Abigail D. as designs to use for the future voters of Champaign County, and they will receive Honorable Mention certificates.
“This contest was a lot of fun for the office and for the judges to decide. We had wonderful and creative designs that represent the best of democracy in Champaign County. I want to thank the judges for their time and deciding the winners. The goal of this contest was to engage the people of Champaign County in the electoral process,” said County Clerk Aaron Ammons.
The following people were judges for the contest:
Tori Exum, Deputy Director of Human Resources (University of Illinois); Charles Smith, Mayor of Rantoul; St. Joseph Village President, Tami Fruhling-Voges; State Representative, Carol Ammons; Christopher Fuller, Urbana Alder Woman, Chaundra Bishop; State Senator, Scott Bennet; Champaign Councilwoman, Alicia Beck; and Champaign County Board Chair, Kyle Patterson.
All winners will be formally announced by County Clerk & Recorder Aaron Ammons at the Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Committee of the Whole County Board meeting at 6:30PM at the Brookens Admin Center, 1776 E Washington St. Urbana, IL 61802.
The winning designs will be printed and used for both the 2022 Primary and General Elections in Champaign County.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.