ULLIN, Ill. (WAND) - An Elizabethtown woman is accused of severely injuring a 6-moth-old child and abusing a second child.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials announced the arrest of 29-year-old Keisha D. Cullum for Aggravated Battery to a Child.
On October 19 just before midnight, ISP DCI Zone 7 Agents were requested by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the severe injuries of a 6-month-old child. A thorough investigation was conducted by ISP Zone 7 Agents and the Department of Children and Family Services showed a second child in the home had similar injuries which were indicative of abuse.
On October 27, the Hardin County State’s Attorney issued an arrest warrant for Cullum.
St. Louis Metro Police assisted the Illinois State Police with the arrest. Cullum was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Battery to a Child and is currently being held on a bond set at $2,000,000.
Other details about the alleged abuse and injuries have not yet been released.
