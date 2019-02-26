DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dianna Pace is looking to create a neighborhood watch group in the West End community. She's expressed her problems with people breaking in cars and homes in her area. Her vision is getting people engaged.
"I've never done anything like this and I felt like something needed to be done," Pace said.
She was at the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations, a collection of neighborhood groups, to get a better idea of how to make watch group happen.
While Pace wants to build a watch group, she mentioned how she would want the group to also find solutions to prevent break-ins from happening again.
"Maybe there's something that can be done that bring more activities into the West end," Pace added.
The CNO meet monthly, every fourth Tuesday at the library.