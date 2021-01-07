(WAND) - A woman who was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol Police Wednesday during the riot has been identified as a San Diego Air Force veteran.
Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Ocean Beach resident, was in Washington, D.C., protesting Trump's election defeat, her brother-in-law, Justin Jackson, said.
Jackson said he has been in contact with Washington, D.C., Metro Police Department, but said they did not explain exactly what happened leading up to the shooting.
D.C. Metro Police's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the shooting.
Babbitt sent a tweet Tuesday about Wednesday's protest, saying in part, "the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours."
Babbitt was an Air Force veteran. She served multiple tours in the Middle East.
Her Twitter feed included pro-Trump posts and pictures of her at local pro-Trump rallies.
A woman believed to be Babbitt was seen in a video attempting to climb through a shattered window of the Capitol building when shots were fired. Police said they had told people entering the window to get back.
Another clip showed the woman covered in blood and being treated by paramedics who moved her on a stretcher away from the building.
According to her Facebook page, Babbitt and her husband, Aaron, own and operate Fowlers Pool Service and Supply, NBC 7 reported.
