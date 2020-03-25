DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman in Decatur is still finding a way to make sure she can see her relatives in assisted living situations.
Isolating ourselves from each other is a good thing to stop the spread of COVID-19, but relatives living in assisted living or nursing homes may be isolated to their rooms as well.
"They've been isolated to their rooms for two weeks now," said Suzie Nichols of Decatur.
Even if isolation is for their own good, that doesn't mean that it's an fun for them.
"I think they run a risk of depression if they aren't around family for long periods of time," Nichols said.
Even while isolated, Nichols found a way to show her mom how she felt.
"I'm here today to surprise my mom who lives in an assisted living center. And she's used to coming to supper with us every week," said Nichols.
She found a simple but effective way to maybe help her feel more connected to her family in isolation.
"We made a sign and we're going to hold it up so she can see it from her second story window."
She brought balloons, too. But the wind wasn't cooperating.
"What if she doesn't answer."
Sometimes surprises don't go as planned. Luckily for Nichols this one did.
"What do you think of the balloons mom?"
"Oh! They're wonderful. So happy and funny," Nichols mother said through her window.
Small gestures like this seem to go a long way. Which is the message Suzie is trying to get out.
"I'm just encouraging everybody if they have a chance to do something like that for their loved one during this time."
Nichols made sure the balloons where her mother's favorite color, purple.