(WAND) -- High school boys basketball in the state of Illinois is in full force.
The WAND Sports Team made it out to three games tonight. Check out the scores and highlights.
Southeast 46, Peoria Central 53
MacArthur 59, Edwardsville 42
Mt. Zion 36, Lincoln 27
