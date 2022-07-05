DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local club sent two local volleyball teams to Nationals in Chicago.
APEX volleyball is located in Decatur and gives the girls the chance to practice not too far from home.
But thanks to APEX, these volleyball stars are able to compete with teams all over the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.