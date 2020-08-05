DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The way the community has responded to the death of MacArthur girls basketball coach you would think he had spent decades in the Soy City.
The fact it hasn't been that long is a testament to the rareness of the impact he had on his players and the community.
Family, friends, players and parents of players gathered outside Skywalker Sports Complex in Decatur on Wednesday evening to honor Williams.
A trio spoke to the crowd including MacArthur principal Cordell Ingram, friend Rodney Walker and MacArthur senior guard Taya Davis.
The group then released blue and silver balloons into the air to commemorate the man who endeared himself to the community with his sometimes-coarse, always-loving ways on and off the court.
In this WAND interview, MacArthur senior guard Taya Davis and Williams' daughter Gabby Williams share their memories.
