DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - High School Football practices are in full force.
And today, the 2A State Champs are the topic of discussion.
St. Teresa won the 2A State Title last year. But 2023 is a whole new ballgame. Emphasis on "new".
Brit Miller slides in for Mark Ramsey as head coach. The former NFL player served as the team's defensive coordinator the three years prior.
St. Teresa is also not playing in a conference. They are going independent this year.
The Bulldogs also lost a ton of seniors, so that means a lot of fresh legs will step into new roles.
Max Schliawski has been itching to get under center the past few years. He is now the man at quarterback.
Jacarrion "The Man Man" Jones will have a bigger role in the backfield.
And the Bulldogs even found themselves a kicker this week, Noah Sutton.
But no matter what is thrown their way, these guys know the Bulldog way.
