TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois Football has started year two of the Chris Wilkerson era on the right foot.
The Panthers opened the 2023 season with a win over Indiana State.
The EIU defense was on a mission Thursday night. The panthers came up with two pick-6's en route to a 27-0 win.
Quarterback Pierce Holley had a solid debut for EIU going 19 of 30 for 244 yards.
Thursday's win was the Panthers' first shutout since November 19, 2016, when they won 24-0 at Eastern Kentucky.
EIU will be back in action a week from Saturday when the Panthers head to Bowling Green.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.