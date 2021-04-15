SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- We've always said there's tons of local talent in all sports and today proved it.
Five SHG student-athletes signed letters of intent for four different sports.
FOOTBALL
Jimmy Capecci - Illinois Wesleyan University
Peyton Fay - North Central College
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Elise Ilsley - Luther College
BOYS SOCCER
Niko Hubbell - University of Illinois-Springfield
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Emily Brenneisen - Augustana College
