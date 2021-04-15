SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- We've always said there's tons of local talent in all sports and today proved it.

Five SHG student-athletes signed letters of intent for four different sports.

FOOTBALL

Jimmy Capecci - Illinois Wesleyan University

Peyton Fay - North Central College

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Elise Ilsley - Luther College

BOYS SOCCER

Niko Hubbell - University of Illinois-Springfield

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Emily Brenneisen - Augustana College

