GLENWOOD, Ill. (WAND) -- Glenwood Athletics had a lot of success this past school year. From deep playoff runs to successful academics by student-athletes, there was a lot to be proud of.
For outgoing Athletic Director Dusty Burk, one more honor was received as he was named the 2021-2022 Class 3A/4A Division 6 Athletic Director of the Year.
The award is given out in recognition for commitment, desire, loyalty, character and leadership qualities to an administrator of a high school's athletic program.
