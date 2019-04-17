Anaya Peoples interview

Danville's Anaya Peoples is the No. 8 ranked recruit in the country on Prospects Nation and No. 21 in ESPN's rankings.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- She might be ranked No. 8 in the country in the Prospects Nation recruiting rankings, but you'd be hard pressed to find seven more mature young women than Danville's Anaya Peoples.

The basketball superstar's character was on display all season long, particularly when she broke down during Scharman's Final Four press conference leading up to its second consecutive state title. Few kids in the country have the kind of emotional maturity and perspective that Peoples possesses, and Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw knows it.

Before she packs up for South Bend, Peoples catches up with WAND Sports after a whirlwind spring that included a surreal week of McDonald's All-America festivities and then watching her future Fighting Irish teammates take second place at the Final Four.

When a McDonald's All-American demonstrates the kind of authentic humility, poise and good nature that Peoples has she's an easy pick for Hero of the Week.

[FOR VIDEO PLEASE VISIT "GORDON VOIT -- WAND SPORTS" ON FACEBOOK!]


2018

Week 1: Shannon Roberts, MacArthur
Week 2: Fowler Connell, Danville
Week 3: Ken Leonard, Sacred Heart-Griffin
Week 4: Micah and Dennis Sheppard, Meridian
Week 5: Emily Short, Decatur
Week 6: Veterans and Friends golf 
Week 7: Dre Brown, Mike Dudek, Scotty Gilkey, Illinois/Eastern Illinois
Week 8: Demirjian Family of Decatur
Week 9: Donna Dulle, Mt. Pulaski
Week 10: Moe Dampeer
Week 11: Sister Jean, Loyola
Week 12: Reilly Fitzpatrick, Maroa-Forsyth
Week 13: Volunteers of Decatur Turkey Tournament
Week 14: Nick Allegretti, Illinois
Week 15: Taylorville Tornadoes
Week 16: Scotty Gilkey, Eastern Illinois

2019

Week 1: Irina Yeakley, Decatur Christian
Week 2: Ethan Osborne, Mt. Zion Junior High
Week 3: Illinois School for the Visually Impaired Wrestling
Week 4: George Johns, Jr., Holy Family
Week 5: Calvin Carson, Big Kings Basketball
Week 6: Terry Mason, Decatur
Week 7: Jarius Ingram, Warrensburg-Latham
Week 8: Anaya Peoples, Schlarman