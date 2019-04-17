DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- She might be ranked No. 8 in the country in the Prospects Nation recruiting rankings, but you'd be hard pressed to find seven more mature young women than Danville's Anaya Peoples.
The basketball superstar's character was on display all season long, particularly when she broke down during Scharman's Final Four press conference leading up to its second consecutive state title. Few kids in the country have the kind of emotional maturity and perspective that Peoples possesses, and Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw knows it.
Before she packs up for South Bend, Peoples catches up with WAND Sports after a whirlwind spring that included a surreal week of McDonald's All-America festivities and then watching her future Fighting Irish teammates take second place at the Final Four.
When a McDonald's All-American demonstrates the kind of authentic humility, poise and good nature that Peoples has she's an easy pick for Hero of the Week.