Terry Mason

Decatur's Terry Mason gets hugs from the Big Kings basketball team after he made a surprise donation of new warmup tops.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It started with a mystery package, delivered by a gregarious man in a red wool coat.

The cardboard box held brand new warmup tops, and as the Big Kings after school basketball program opened it up, the squeals of joy said it all.

Mission accomplished.

The man's name is Terry Mason, and the Decatur resident was there for one reason: he watched WAND's feature story on the Big Kings and felt a nudge to help out. Mason followed through on that nudge in an act of unexpected generosity.

The kicker? Mason attended Harris School more than 50 years ago. The Big Kings practice and play in the very same gym as Mason's lunchtime frolicking, basketball games and now in present day: his act of generosity.

As WAND's Gordon Voit explains, this is evidence that the community-centric focus of the nightly sportscast is working.

It's formula, according to Voit?

"1) You do amazing things

2) We tell the community about it

3) You respond in powerful ways"

