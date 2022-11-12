(WAND) -- The WAND Sports team covered 8 different state quarterfinal matchups. See who punched their ticket to the semifinals below.
1A
Tuscola 6, Ridgeview-Lexington 41
2A
Pana 12, St. Teresa 37
Maroa-Forysth 21, Rockridge 7
Knoxville 22, Tri-Valley 46
3A
Prairie Central 0, Unity 14
Olympia 21, Williamsville 41
4A
Murphysboro 13, Sacred Heart-Griffin 51
Rochester 41, Carterville 28
5A
Morris 35, Mahomet-Seymour 14
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.