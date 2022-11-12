(WAND) -- The WAND Sports team covered 8 different state quarterfinal matchups. See who punched their ticket to the semifinals below.

1A

Tuscola 6, Ridgeview-Lexington 41

2A

Pana 12, St. Teresa 37

Maroa-Forysth 21, Rockridge 7

Knoxville 22, Tri-Valley 46

3A

Prairie Central 0, Unity 14

Olympia 21, Williamsville 41

4A

Murphysboro 13, Sacred Heart-Griffin 51

Rochester 41, Carterville 28

5A

Morris 35, Mahomet-Seymour 14

