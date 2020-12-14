The IHSA Board of Directors met for their regularly scheduled meeting this morning.
The Board will now allow contact days for out-of-season IHSA sports once Tier 3 mitigations are lifted.
Those contact days will be limited to six hours per student-athlete per sport each week. This can include drills, practices and intra-squad scrimmages allowable under IDPH guidance.
The Board says they plan to meet with the Governor's office and IDPH by the end of the year in hopes of developing a timeline to resume winter sports.
