CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini basketball team is less than 48 hours away from their opening game on Wednesday against North Carolina A&T.
Today, by a unanimous vote, two Illinois players were named captains for this upcoming season.
Ayo Dosunmu and Da'Monte Williams will be your 2020-2021 captains.
Williams is one of three seniors on the team and played in all 31 games last season.
Dosunmu withdrew from the NBA Draft and returned to campus for this season. He's a Preseason AP All-American as well as a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big Ten team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.