DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illini Tennis has been well represented at the 23rd annual Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
Six Illini competed in Day 4 of the tournament Thursday.
Those Illini included Tyler Bowers, Alex Petrov, Hunter Heck, Ezekiel Clark, Lucas Horve and Karlis Ozolins
Clark and Heck are set to face off in the quarterfinals of the singles tournament Friday at 11:30 a.m.
