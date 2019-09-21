DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A legend of our Friday Frenzy show returned to Decatur last night.
Jacardia Wright was in town during Kansas State's bye week.
The former Bulldog is the state's number two all-time running back as he rushed for more than 8,800 yards in a St. Teresa uniform.
Wright said hi to family, friends and old teammates and coaches at the game.
He is getting an opportunity at the college level as well. Wright had 14 carries for 59 yards for the Wildcats against Bowling Green, a performance he earned by practicing hard on the scout team.