MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- A local 8th grader in central Illinois is getting some big time recognition.
Mt. Zion's Lyncoln Koester had his basketball highlights posted where over 62,000 people can view them.
That's right! Koester had his Iowa Barnstormers 8th Grade Showcase highlights posted on Courtside Films Twitter account. Their handle is @CourtsideFilms.
