The 217 is loaded with talent on the football field and this proves it.
Here is a full list of central Illinois players who were selected to compete in the Shrine Game on June 19th at 11am at Illinois Wesleyan.
RED TEAM
QB - Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth)
QB - Conor McCormick (Williamsville)
RB - Chris Pully (Jacksonville)
RB - Clay Hubble (Mahomet-Seymour)
RB - Chris Brown (Monticello)
RB - Jacob DuRocher (Rochester)
WR - Connor Tripp (Auburn)
WR - Jackson Cook (Warrensburg-Latham)
OT - Eric Tyler (Southeast)
Safety - Ben Carroll (ALAH)
OLB - Wil June (North Mac)
DE - Eric Watson (BHRA)
DT - Hunter Dees (Glenwood)
DT - Devin Hale (SHG)
BLUE TEAM
RB - Bryson Boes (Maroa-Forsyth)
RB - Alex Sweetland (SHG)
TE - Drew London (Mt. Zion)
OT - Brian Becker (Champaign Central)
OT - Anthony Brown (Springfield HS)
Safety - Austin Bush (Glenwood)
OLB - Grant Hardwick (Tuscola)
DE - Drew Ezard (Jacksonville)
