SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND) -- The McDowell brothers are characters to put it simply. Together, Andrew, a junior, and Stephen, a senior, make up two-thirds of the SHG baseball team's outfield.
To head coach Nick Naumovich, who has spent 22 years with SHG baseball, four of which as the skipper, he has never seen a better duo of siblings on the Cyclones' team. The energy and attitude they bring to the game is exactly that of which every SHG baseball player should have.
Although the Cyclones' season ended earlier than they wanted, the attitude the McDowell brothers have will allow SHG to go just as far, if not further next year, as Andrew becomes a senior.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
