DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin men's basketball team has won five total games the last two seasons.
The Big Blue wanted to start fresh this offseason by hiring Kramer Soderberg.
He wants to instill a new culture at Millikin.
The Big Blue start their season on Friday against Blackburn College.
