DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team finished the regular season tied at the top of the CCIW standings.
This week they turn their attention to the first tournament game against the winner of the North Park and Elmhurst matchup.
Heading into this week they are focusing on their play and what they can control on and off the field while also continuing to have fun.
They take the field Thursday, May 11, first pitch is at 7 p.m.
