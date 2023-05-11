BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The quest for the CCIW championship is on for Millikin Softball.
The Big Blue took down North Park 9-1 in the opening day of the CCIW Tournament. It took just six innings for Millikin to clinch the victory.
They'll have a date with Illinois Wesleyan tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. A win would put them in the championship round.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
