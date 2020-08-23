MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- At the end of July, the IHSA announced they were postponing several fall sports.
One sport they didn't move was girls tennis and as you can imagine, the players are thrilled.
Especially the seniors.
This girls tennis season brings a sense of normalcy to the team during a time where many of their friends may have had their seasons postponed.
Mt. Zion begins their regular season on Tuesday against Casey-Westfield.
