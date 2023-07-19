DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The N2S2B Basketball Camp has returned for a sixth year.
Mikayla Lehman has been running the camp for five years. But the camp actually found her.
"I actually was asked to start the camp back in 2018," said Lehman. "I had never done anything like that. So I more or less said 'Hey let's go for it.'"
Michael "Coach Mike" Phillips has been a familiar face at camp since pretty much the beginning."
"I remember when we first started she had two rims in a small elementary gym," said Phillips. "This year she called me and said 'If we get more kids we're gonna need a bigger gym.'"
But with 200 hundred campers, Phillips said pretty soon the SPL Field House won't be big enough.
Also returning to camp is Coach CB, Connor Brown. And to say the former CGB standout brings the energy is putting it lightly.
"The smiles, I love seeing the kids smiles," said Brown. "It makes me happy. Celebrating with them after winning, it's fun and it's fun for me."
Although the camp is free. Just like the coaches do, these kids give back, by bringing in canned foods and toys to donate to shelters.
"It's just really about being bigger than basketball and why you should focus on what's inside instead of just the skills of basketball," said Lehman.
