SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Sacred Heart-Griffin has officially named Ken Leonard's replacement.
John Allison, who is SHG's current offensive coordinator, will take over in 2023.
He started at Sacred Heart-Griffin in the 2003-2004 school year and is currently a science teacher.
Allison was the team's offensive coordinator last season and during his time with the Cyclones he's coached the offensive line, quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, full backs and inside linebackers.
He knows there are big shoes to fill and is ready for the challenge.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.