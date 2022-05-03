DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- St. Teresa High School has named their next athletic director.
Starting on October 1, Matt Snyder will take over as the new AD.
He will also be the new assistant principal as well.
Snyder is currently the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Macon-Piatt Counties.
He was a teacher and coach at both Argenta-Oreana and Champaign Central beforehand. In addition, he was a Dean of Students at Eisenhower High School.
St. Teresa High School Principal Larry Daly stated, "We are very excited to have Matt at St. Teresa High School; he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience into the program. He will certainly be an asset to the school."
