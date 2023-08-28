TEUTOPLOIS, Ill. (WAND) -- The Teutopolis volleyball team is off to a hot start currently with a 5-3 record.
Returning players accredit their early success to the big senior leadership on the team helping the new girls this year.
Players say in the off season they worked on fine tuning their skills and hope to make new traditions this season.
