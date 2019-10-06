DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- The Brummett Twins have been known in Decatur for several years for their play at MacArthur High School and after a little while outside of central Illinois, both of them have returned.
They spent time apart as Amir went to Northern Illinois to play football and Armon played basketball at Bradley.
Now, the two are teaming up this season and playing for Danville Area Community College.
Both Brummett Twins are extremely happy to be wearing the same jersey once again.
Amir is a little extra happy as he enjoys fatherhood as well.