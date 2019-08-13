WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: EISENHOWER LOOKS TO REBUILD PROGRAM]
Eisenhower Panthers
Last year: 0-9
Week 1 opponent: vs. Jacksonville
Interviews: head coach Steve Thompson (1st year at Eisenhower), senior lineman Aiden Seider
TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE
Tuesday, August 13:
Eisenhower
Wednesday, August 14:
Maroa-Forsyth
Mt. Zion
Thursday, August 15:
St. Teresa
Central A&M