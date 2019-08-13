Steve Thompson

Steve Thompson takes over as head coach at Eisenhower and will remain athletic director as well.

[VIDEO: EISENHOWER LOOKS TO REBUILD PROGRAM]

Eisenhower Panthers

Last year: 0-9

Week 1 opponent: vs. Jacksonville

Interviews: head coach Steve Thompson (1st year at Eisenhower), senior lineman Aiden Seider

