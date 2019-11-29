DEKALB, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time in school history, Williamsville is a state champion in football.
For the first time in school history, the Williamsville Bullets have a boys team state champion.
For the first time in Sangamon County history, a non-CS8 school is a state football champion.
Is that enough history for you?
Head coach Aaron Kunz and his undefeated, No. 1 ranked Bullets won a thrilling offensive shootout against Byron 46-42 in the Class 3A title game at Huskie Stadium on Friday.
Running back Grant Ripperda, quarterback Connor McCormick and the Williamsville offense scored at will in the first half, but so did Byron. The Bullets carried a 32-28 lead into the halftime break.
In the second half, the furious pace slowed some but the excitement remained at peak levels. Williamsville erased a 10-point deficit in the final 4:30 of the game thanks to two key stops on fourth down and clutch plays from the duo of quarterback Conor McCormick and receiver Brendon Bishop.
Bishop broke the 3A championship record with 230 receiving yards. His 9 catches tied the record. McCormick broke the 3A championship record for passing yards with 335 and passing touchdowns with 4. As a team the Bullets also made history with 555 yards of offense.
Williamsville's other appearance in the state championship came in 2014.
For highlights and postgame interviews tune in to the Friday Frenzy tonight at 10 p.m. on WAND!